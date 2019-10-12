The tendril – Witherspoon: Ukrainian proved to be easier opponent for 12 kg (photo, video)
In Chicago, the ceremony of weighing before the fight of the Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout) and American Chazza Witherspoon (38 wins, 29 of them by knockout, 3 losses), which ended the program prior to the match routine activities.
Our compatriots on the eve of his long awaited debut in the heavyweight division has not overcome a mark in 100 kg, staying at a rate of 97.5 kg. His opponent considerably surpassed Alexander in weight — the figures on the scales under Custom showed to 109.8 kg.
Recall that the game will take place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on the night of 12 to 13 October, the approximate beginning at 05:30 Kyiv time.
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE FIGHT THE TENDRIL — WITHERSPOON.
Photo By K2 Promotions
