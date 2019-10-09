The tendril – Witherspoon: where to watch online debut fight of the Ukrainian heavyweight
In the night from 12 to 13 September in Chicago (USA) in the ring Wintrust Arena will be a heavyweight title fight between the former undisputed world champion in the first heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout), debuting in a new division, and American Custom Witherspoon (38 wins, 29 of them by knockout, 3 losses).
“FACTS” WILL STREAM HISTORIC ONE FOR OUR BOXER OF THE MATCH.
Until the last moment, the Mustache is ready to fight with Tyrone Spong, but on Tuesday, October 8, four days before the scheduled date of the match became aware of a positive doping test, which is handed over to the Dutch boxer. Despite all the assurances of the fighter that he is clean and he was framed, the Ukrainian team promptly found a replacement Spong in the face of American Chazza Witherspoon.
Rival Mustache nicknamed “the Gentleman” is strong enough, after all, are unbeaten in eight fights in the professional ring. His last victory, the namesake of a famous actress Reese Witherspoon won 23 of September of this year on the Colombian Santander Silgado. Ukrainian last went to the ring almost a year ago, November 10, 2018, when he knocked out Briton Tony Bellew and defended his championship belt in the first heavyweight.
Live fight the Tendril — Witherspoon on the territory of Ukraine will show the TV channel “inter”. Beginning — October 13 at 04:30. Also the match is scheduled on “the First channel” (Russia), Sky Sports (UK) and streamingboy platform DAZN.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter