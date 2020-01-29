The tennis player will donate $3 million if he wins another 2 matches at the Australian Open in 2019 (video)
Alexander Zverev
German tennis player, 7-I racket of the world Alexander Zverev for the first time in his career made it to the semi-finals of the Australian Open, beating the 15th seed, Stan Wawrinka – 1:6, 6:3, 6:4, 6:2.
The teams have met on the court for 2 hours and 22 minutes.
Note that this is the 3rd personal meeting players in all were stronger than the German.
Recall, Zverev, in addition to successful performance in the tournament was remembered for its Declaration of willingness to donate all prize money (2.8 million dollars) to fight fires, if he wins the Australian Open.
The Germans continued to win only 2 matches to become one of the largest philanthropists in the history of tennis.
Alexander’s opponent in the semi-finals will be the winner of the Rafael Nadal – Dominique Tim.
At the moment, the rivals have played 3 sets, the score 2:1 in favor of Tim.
Highlights of the match, Zverev – Wawrinka – the official website of the tournament.