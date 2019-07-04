The term of the agreement with the specialists, corrective “Phoenix”, is about to expire (PHOTOS)

The Federal government is allowed to expire of the agreement, under which bonuses paid to workers trying to cope with the mountain of problems created by the system of pay of civil servants “Phoenix”, in this connection again there are questions as to how to be disposed of are so many errors in issuing salaries.

Agreement providing for incentive package to attract and retain consultants salaries working in state center wage in new Brunswick is valid from August 2017 to June 2019.

The canadian Union of public services representing the vast majority of Federal employees, has repeatedly requested the extension of the agreement, but no action was taken.

Hundreds of consultants on wages was dismissed by the previous conservative government in an effort to save taxpayers money after the launch of the payment system Phoenix.

But the flaws in the system “Phoenix” has quickly led to errors in pay tens of thousands of workers who were overpaid, underpaid or not paid at all, with the result that the Trudeau government had to hastily re-hiring professionals who could cope with the rising tide of complaints.

These staff remuneration is slowly but steadily reduced the number of the enormous number of errors in the wage, which reached its peak at the beginning of this year. But, says the CUPE representative, if there will be additional incentives that kept them on the job, raised the alarm of the shortcomings of the system will again begin to increase the number of errors.