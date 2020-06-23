The term of the moratorium on evictions expires: what to prepare for tenants
At the time of the pandemic COVID-19 was a moratorium on the eviction of tenants from housing. It has saved many people who were long time at home and have not been able to pay the rent. This writes CNN.
May 31 was to be the day of the eviction, Kiana Ashley.But thanks to a three-month moratorium on evictions, which new York enacted in March, she was allowed to stay in her house. Since then, new York has extended a moratorium for another two months, but Ashley doesn’t meet new tougher criteria. So she could face immediate eviction.
“I wouldn’t wish eviction on my worst enemy,’ said Ashley. Not knowing where you’ll be tomorrow the next day is not good.”
Since the introduction of the quarantine tenants in 42 States and Washington received protection from eviction under moratoria. But since then, more than a third of these moratoria were lifted, and the validity of the others shall expire, with the result that tenants have to pay months of overdue payments or lose the roof over your head. This comes at a time when more than 45 million Americans for the first time in his life applied for unemployment benefits.
Ashley was dismissed from the post of assistant teacher in March. Since then she takes care of his 5-year-old son Nazir, looking for work and a new place to live. She says that extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits under the Federal Law on assistance in connection with the coronavirus, assistance and economic security were very helpful. But these incentives expire July 31.
“We do not have many options to search for a new residence during a pandemic, said Ashley. She also has a voucher for housing for the poor, which, she said, complicates the search for a new home due to the shortage of such housing. Over the past two decades new York city has lost 1.1 million units of affordable housing (with rents of $900 per month or less). Rent Ashley for her apartment in Queens is $850 per month.
“Avalanche eviction”
By the end of September to 23 million Americans are at risk of eviction, according to the report of the Project protection from eviction Covid-19 and Programs the financial security of the aspen Institute.
According to estimates of the Society’s legal assistance only in new York would be 50,000 evictions will expire when the General moratorium of the state in eviction. The extended moratorium will only apply to tenants who have suffered from financial difficulties due Covid-19.
“I think the United States can expect an avalanche of evictions that will affect the entire community and lead to a cascade of additional losses, ranging from financial well-being and to healthcare, and access to housing across the country,” said Emily Benfer, Director of the School of justice at Columbia University.
It is expected that representatives of the white race will be evicted with much greater speed. Hispanics and blacks make up 18% and 12% of the US population, respectively, but accounted for 28% and 18% of people living in rented housing who have lost work or income due Covid-19, according to a study at the University of California at Berkeley.
“The probability of eviction of blacks is two times higher than whites,” said Benfer.
And it can lead to a record of homelessness. Coalition for the homeless in new York said that its mobile soup kitchens observed a 100% increase in consumers and their housing goals for a new homeless seeking help.
“We’ve never seen anything like this, said Dave Giffen, Executive Director of the Coalition for the homeless. — We know that this is not the end. It’s not even the middle. This is only the beginning of the crisis.”
As States and the Federal government can help
At the national level, the Law CARES provides some protection from eviction and arrears for tenants who live in housing subsidized by the Federal government or on a Federal basis, until July 24. In addition, at the beginning of this week, several agencies have extended the moratorium on eviction until the end of August.
According to the urban Institute, it has affected about 28% of the leasing area of the country. The rest have to rely on rapidly expiring moratoriums on evictions and other efforts to assist.
Some governors were able to direct Federal dollars from the Law on assistance in the amount of $2 trillion in aid funds in rental housing. In Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds has created a relief Fund for the payment of rent, because of the restrictions on eviction were removed at the end of may. In new York Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill to create a relief Fund in rental housing for residents of new York in the amount of $100 million.
But housing advocates say that the new York Fund will leave many tenants. Estimated Benfer, six times more help with rent.
There are other proposed measures that can help. Adopted by the House of representatives of the law HEROES $3 trillion will provide $100 billion on rent. According to advocates of housing, such a measure can help in preventing the eviction of people like Ashley.
Ashley can claim to relief Fund rental housing in new York city, because the eviction notice was sent to the first General moratorium in the state. This leaves her with even fewer options. She was homeless about 18 months ago with her then 3-year-old son and does not want to happen again.
“No child deserves that experience. This is a very big fear of mine,” said Ashley.
