The terrible consequences of angina: a woman lost her leg and fingers contracted from…

A resident of the U.S. state of Wisconsin Alicia Kennen amputated right leg and the fingers on the hands and left foot due to an infection, which she contracted from her children. This writes Fox News.
It is reported that the incident occurred in the town of rice lake.
American got scratch on back, tripping over his dog. After a few days the woman began bleeding internally and began to refuse the organs. Kennen was sent to the ICU.
According to patients, doctors immediately realized that with her “something is wrong”. However, due to the severity of the symptoms in the hospital are unable to determine what caused her condition.
As it turned out, the cause of the disease was quinsy, which has infected three children Kennen. Due to Streptococcus group A causing acute tonsillitis and trapped in the body of an American through an abrasion, she went into toxic shock.
The patient had to be partly amputated fingers because of the death of tissue. After some time, the infection continued to spread, and Kennen has lost all the toes. A few months ago as a result of recurrence the woman had to amputate the right leg at the knee.
Now, according to Alicia, she learns to cope with daily duties. She prefers to rejoice in the fact that alive and located near his three sons.
