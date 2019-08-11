The terrible consequences of explosions in military warehouses in Russia has got the pictures from space (photos)
In Russia as a result of fire and explosions in military warehouses near Achinsk (Krasnoyarsk Krai) the number of victims has risen to 31. In addition, the bombings changed the landscape of the area that can be seen on satellite images.
The first explosions of the ammunition depots began on 5 August. From the danger zone had to be evacuated 16 thousand people. The next day, the sixth of August it was announced that the fire at the warehouses of liquidated and residents can return home. 9 Aug explosions resumed, there were new victims. The warehouses stored ammunition caliber 122 and 152 mm.
As the first of a series of explosions injured 14 people, one died. At repeated explosions of the medical assistance needed 17 more people. Six victims, including two soldiers, were hospitalized.
August 11, the regional emergencies Ministry said the fire in military warehouses extinguished, and the railway were cleared of explosive objects.
Recall the disaster area near the military warehouses were able to withdraw from the heights. Also residents recorded on video effects spread to the nearby houses.
Photo @tv360ru
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter