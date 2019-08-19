The Tesla learned to warn the driver about surveillance
Engineer Truman Kane, senior analyst for information security company Tevora has developed a tool called Scout to the on-Board system cars Teslа..
The program in real time monitors of what is happening around the moving vehicle. For example, the onboard computer begins to recognize patterns and numbers of cars going past and people’s faces, close matching to the car.
“Scout uses the camera on your Tesla to tell you, do for you in real time. When the car is parked, Scout becomes a tool for static surveillance,” says Truman Kane.
To work Scout uses a video stream created by the functions of private security Tesla called Sentry Mode. The program sends the driver a notification if it sees something suspicious.
For example, if one and the same vehicle is recorded close to several times within a short period of time.