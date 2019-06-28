The TESS telescope has found the smallest exoplanet

Телескоп TESS нашел самую маленькую экзопланету

TESS space telescope (NASA) found the smallest exoplanet for the time of the mission.

It revolves around a bright but cool star 35 light-years from the Sun.

The site is called L 98-59b. Scientists estimate that it is 20% smaller than Earth, and about 10% less than the previous “champion”, recorded TESS, reports

Star-the owner is in the southern constellation of the Flying fish. It is a red dwarf whose mass is one third of the solar. Around this star, in addition to L 98-59b rotate two planet.

They are named L 98-L and 98 59c-59d and about 1.4 and 1.6 times more Land, respectively.

Scientists estimate that red dwarfs make up three-quarters of all stars in the milky way. They are half the size of the Sun and 70% less hot.

Since these lights are very common, scientists seek to learn more about the planetary systems that formed around them.

The smallest planet in the L 98-59b was and closest to the star it makes a full rotation in just over 2,25 earth days and gets 22 times more stellar energy than the Earth is from the Sun.

L 98-59c rotates in 3.7 days and gets 11 times more radiation L 98-59d terminates the loop for 7.5 hours and receives four times more radiation compared to the Earth.

None of the planets is not included in the “habitable” zone – the area a comfortable temperature, which on the surface may exist liquid water.

But they are part of the so-called “zone of Venus”. If these planets existed the atmosphere, then there would be a strong greenhouse effect and, as a consequence, ultra-high temperature.

Scientists came to the conclusion that these planets are not inhabited, but nonetheless are of interest for research.

Earlier it was reported that in a neighboring galaxy has discovered two earth-like exoplanets.

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.