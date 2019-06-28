The TESS telescope has found the smallest exoplanet
TESS space telescope (NASA) found the smallest exoplanet for the time of the mission.
It revolves around a bright but cool star 35 light-years from the Sun.
The site is called L 98-59b. Scientists estimate that it is 20% smaller than Earth, and about 10% less than the previous “champion”, recorded TESS, reports
Star-the owner is in the southern constellation of the Flying fish. It is a red dwarf whose mass is one third of the solar. Around this star, in addition to L 98-59b rotate two planet.
They are named L 98-L and 98 59c-59d and about 1.4 and 1.6 times more Land, respectively.
Scientists estimate that red dwarfs make up three-quarters of all stars in the milky way. They are half the size of the Sun and 70% less hot.
Since these lights are very common, scientists seek to learn more about the planetary systems that formed around them.
The smallest planet in the L 98-59b was and closest to the star it makes a full rotation in just over 2,25 earth days and gets 22 times more stellar energy than the Earth is from the Sun.
L 98-59c rotates in 3.7 days and gets 11 times more radiation L 98-59d terminates the loop for 7.5 hours and receives four times more radiation compared to the Earth.
None of the planets is not included in the “habitable” zone – the area a comfortable temperature, which on the surface may exist liquid water.
But they are part of the so-called “zone of Venus”. If these planets existed the atmosphere, then there would be a strong greenhouse effect and, as a consequence, ultra-high temperature.
Scientists came to the conclusion that these planets are not inhabited, but nonetheless are of interest for research.
Earlier it was reported that in a neighboring galaxy has discovered two earth-like exoplanets.