The tests captured a prototype of the reborn Ford Bronco SUV
About a month ago, foreign publications have published photos of restored American SUV Ford Bronco.
Off-road legend of the last century will be presented in two versions – one will have a small three-door body, and the other is longer with five doors.
This time, reporters got it a shortened version of the news. And Yes, those were the first pictures of the prototype. The test car was covered with thick camouflage, but its square proportions, he could not hide.
These “spy” photos are very similar to the official image of the “Baby” Bronco, who last year leaked online.
It is noteworthy that the prototype spotted had a unique camouflage – the fact that usually, manufacturers use standard drawings for the camouflage of the film, and then something new.
The American brand decided to use lots of different images – Cycling, trekking Canoeing, Hiking, climbing and skiing.
Most automakers would have never thought to use a unique design camouflage for a completely new car. Such masking is often a stripes, swirls, dots or plain black trim — all, which does not allow curious eyes and cameras to capture the car’s design ahead of time.
There is a high probability that other car manufacturers follow Ford and create such unique camouflage coating.
Probably in a few months we will see a small version of the revived Bronco SUV, and after a while will appear and the larger Bronco.
In 2017, Ford announced that the car will be positioned as a SUV 2020 model year.