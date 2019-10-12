The tests seen a prototype van, VW Transporter T7
Judging by the spy photos seen a prototype of the updated VW Transporter T7, the car has already received some serial panel new body.
The photos presented here is sort of our first look at the German new.
Yes, foreign journalists already a couple of times in the past have noticed the test prototypes of the German van, but they were all “dressed” in the body of the current generation Transporter (T6).
Now we have two new parties “spy” shots, by which we first saw the upcoming T7, in camouflage of course, but still this is our first look at the German new.
Due to the camouflage of the film we can’t see the car from all sides and all the details that are interesting to us. However, the fact that the van has received the updated forward part we can’t help but notice – are already visible and the outlines of the other a radiator lattice, located much below the headlights.
It is difficult to say whether the spotted prototype false panels. Several different test T7 was seen this time, and some of the pictures suggests that the front stand can be a small window, at least on some models.
Rear window looks a bit smaller, and new taillights have a more horizontal orientation. Journalists even managed to capture in the lenses of their cameras interior VW Transporter T7, although it is very difficult to understand, what can we expect from this piece of news.
The German van will be built on a modular platform MQB VW, buyers can choose either front or all-wheel drive. It is reported that the car will be available in regular version and in versions with a long wheelbase.
It is also expected the emergence of plug-in hybrid propulsion and a fully electric motor.