The Texan mistakenly recognized dead, depriving it of vital health insurance
A resident of the city of Magnolia, Texas, suddenly found that she no longer has health insurance and a Bank account. Sherry Ellis is not broke — in the records of the social security incorrectly indicated that she died.
“A woman says from the social security an error occurred, but its elimination has become a big problem,” writes ABC13.
It all started when 73-year-old Ellis went to the pharmacy to pick up the prescription. It was then that she learned that she no longer had insurance that would cover her vital medication.
When journalists asked her how many pills she takes daily, she poured them into his hand.
“I take a lot. Plus I need to get the vitamins,” said Ellis.
In her palm was 9.5 tablets, not counting vitamins. Some for the heart, others for blood pressure. But the hardest thing to swallow is not this a handful of medications, and the fact how much they cost without insurance. According to the woman, it’s more than $ 850 per month.
While Ellis has not declared dead, she had Medicare.
She says the social security administration made a mistake by linking her social security number from the death certificate. She visited the administration office, but still not “back” in the ranks of the living.
“45 days I barely hold on because I need to take medication,” says the woman.
She again went to the office where she was given a letter which needed to show at the pharmacy. The letter stated: “Our records incorrectly showed that she was dead. Since then, however, we discovered that she was alive.”
But Ellis says that the letter didn’t work.
“They said, “Sorry, that letter is useless. It should be in the system, because your insurance in the system,” the woman said.
Ellis hopes that it will soon fix it.
It was just 6 tablets for the treatment of heart disease. One bottle without insurance is $ 400.