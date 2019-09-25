The text may be inaccurate: it turned out interesting detail on the transcript of the conversation with trump, and…
The White house published a transcript of a telephone conversation with US President Donald trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky is not a transcript, in its classic understanding. This is stated in the text of the document.
The planners explained that he had compiled the text based on the entries of employees of the administration who were in the situation room of the White house a thief of time the scandalous telephone conversation.
That’s why they call the document a Memorandum, not a transcript.
More loud political scandal in the United States, read the article “FACTS” to “trump became involved in a scandal because of a conversation with Zelensky: why the U.S. President is threatened by impeachment.”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter