The theatre of Alexey Rybnikov carries in the US, the consummate rock Opera ‘Juno and Avos’
This spring fans of the theater in the United States for a real treat. In five U.S. cities will present the rock Opera “Juno and Avos”, staged by the Theatre of Alexey Rybnikova.
Premiere of the rock Opera “Juno and Avos” was held in 1981 on the stage of the Moscow theater of the Lenin Komsomol, and for over 30 years, this idea gathers notices.
In 2009 specifically for the show at the festival of Pierre Cardin in Lacoste, Alexei Rybnikov and Andrei Voznesensky were created author’s version of the rock Opera “Juno and Avos”, which was premiered with great success on 3 July 2009. For the past 10 years, “Juno and Avos. Author’s version” with success goes on the best stages of Russia and abroad.
The rock Opera is coming to the cities of the United States:
- April 30 — Seattle;
- May 1 — San Francisco;
- May 2 — Chicago;
- May 3 — new York;
- May 5 — Miami.
The new version of Opera combines the traditions of Russian sacred music, national folklore, genres of mass “city” music, with imaginative, ideological, and aesthetic priorities of the composer.
The cast consists of brilliant Moscow performers – stars of the new wave. In the role of count Rezanova – Nikita Pozdnyakov. Conchita plays the role of Svetlana Bakaeva.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12147
[name] => Opera
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => opera
)
Opera
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28416
[name] => Juno and Avos
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => yunona-i-avos
)
Juno and АвосьFacebookVkontakte
bookmark