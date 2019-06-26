The theft of the bag of drugs in New Orleans turned into a chase in a Hollywood style
In New Orleans the robbers tried to steal from the pharmacy, the bag of drugs. The incident occurred on the morning of 17 June on Prytania street, reports .
Two natives of Indianapolis – 18-year-old Alan parson and 26-year-old Richard Sansbury – attacked the clinic. They tied the pharmacist and opened the safe with illegal substances. However, the pharmacist was able to press the alarm button. The place quickly police arrived. And then turned the chase worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster.
The robbers ran to the nearest supermarket, but the service exits were blocked. The criminals dropped the bag and began to shoot. A law enforcement officers they were shot in the shoulder. In response, the police also opened fire. Total was made more than 40 shots. In the end, Parsons was detained in the Parking lot at the store. Sansbury got a few bullets, but despite this, fled from law enforcement officers. However, far to the attacker failed – it was soon found, bleeding, dog.
The carnage was recorded by video camera. During the investigation, three police officers were suspended from work due to the fact that they used weapons.
