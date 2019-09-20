The theory of Russian scientists caused an international debate about the oldest woman in the world
A group of scientists from France and Switzerland proved that the French woman Jeanne calment who died in 1997, had indeed died at the age of 122 years and 165 days, so it rightfully holds the record of longevity.
The new study was triggered by the recent statement of the Russians. In February Nicholas Zak of the Moscow society of naturalists published in the journal Rejuvenation Research article where it was argued that in fact, Jeanne calment, died in 1934 at the age of 54 years.
According to Zach and his co-authors, for six decades, Joan portrayed her daughter Yvonne, who after the death of her mother allegedly took her appearance and began to live according to the documents of Jeanne calment not to pay inheritance tax, which would have ruined her.
Thus, says a Russian scientist, in 1997, did not die Jeanne calment at age 122 years, and her daughter Yvonne at the age of 99 years.
As evidence of Zak results the demographic indicators, the life expectancy of ancestors of Jeanne, changes in appearance of women, various rumors and the lack of publicity.
As stated in the article, “Madame calment was able to remain in the shadows until 1985 when she moved to a nursing home at the age of nearly 110 years”, despite the fact that “in 1975, the French newspaper wrote about the other survivor, celebrated its 95th birthday.”
“Dozens of associates”
This week was published a new study in which French and Swiss scientists call the version of the Russian scientists “unfounded conspiracy theory based on inaccurate facts.”
The authors cite a number of proofs of the truth of the history of Jeanne calment, in particular, archival publication from the local newspaper of the French city of Arles, where the family lived Kalman. In the article from 1934 tells the story of Yvonne calment, who died at the age of 36 from the disease. At the funeral of Yvonne, as the newspaper was going to “unusually large crowds”.
Scientists say that it is unlikely that among so many of the audience did not find people who would notice the substitution of — “if only not to consider the version about the fact that Yvonne had dozens of associates.”
The study also rejected the version of the Russian scientists that live up to 122 years statistically impossible.
A group of scientists from the University of Geneva made a mathematical model based on the database of centenarians born in France between 1875 and 1903 are Statistically likely to live to 122 years was equal to 1 in 10 million, that is, mathematically, the history of Jeanne calment is well within the realm of the possible.
“Given that since the beginning of the XVIII century in the world in total was not less than 8-10 million people, lived to 100 years of existence in the end of XX century the person lived to 122 years, that sounds plausible,” — says one of the study’s authors, Professor of gerontology University hospitals in Geneva, françois Herrmann.
On Wednesday this week, two days after the publication of a new study, the Prosecutor’s office of the commune of Tarascon has announced that it will amend the death certificate of Jeanne calment.