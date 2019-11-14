The therapist talks about the hidden signs of depression
Not all mental illnesses manifest themselves as dramatic as we imagine or as they are portrayed in the media. However, an easier mental disorder can seriously affect quality of life. Potentially it can turn into something more serious, if not to catch the disease at an early stage. American psychotherapist Rachel O’neill reveals the signs that will help to understand that with you something is wrong.
You don’t like things to which you are accustomed
If you are an avid runner, and suddenly the idea of wearing running shoes does not sound appealing, you should pay attention to whether the feeling is permanent. The official term for this feeling — anhedonia, meaning the inability to experience pleasure from activities that usually is enjoyable.
You are all the time sleep
Regardless of whether you sleep too much or not enough, changes in sleep patterns can be one of the main signs that your mental health is disturbed and this can manifest itself either too sleep or insomnia. In any case, if your sleep schedule differs from the usual note.
You have no energy, to which you are accustomed
Fatigue is one of the main symptoms of depression. This symptom includes low energy, inability to concentrate or make a decision that is caused by the imbalance of dopamine and serotonin.
You feel especially bad
Problems with mental health can sometimes manifest physically.
“Some of the physical symptoms can include headaches, back pain and neck and problems with the gastrointestinal tract,” says Dr. Rachel O’neill, a psychotherapist from the USA.