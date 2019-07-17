The thieves refused to steal Apple equipment
July 17, 2019 | News | No Comments|
A Reddit user told about an unusual robbery case.
Thieves have taken from his house a bunch of gadgets: TV, Bluetooth earphone, laptop, DSLR camera, headphones and Logitech computer. But left untouched MacBook Pro 15, iPad and Apple TV. All the equipment Apple remained in their places.
Apparently, the robbers were frightened that their location may be track of the police.
This is especially made possible thanks to a new application in iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina. It can be used to look for the location of devices even with no Internet connection. How well the system works in practice is unknown.
Check for yourself the thieves is clearly not steel. Yes, and they could not know what operating system was on the gadgets.