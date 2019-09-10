The third in 2.5 years: trump fired the next national security Advisor
The US President Donald trump has fired a national security adviser John Bolton, after several months of disagreements about foreign policy and national security.
The dismissal of Bolton’s trump announced Tuesday, September 10, on Twitter, says the NRP.
Bolton answered his own post, claiming that he put forward the idea of resignation, and trump decided to wait until the next day.
Bolton was the third trump’s Advisor on national security and continued the trend of dismissing employees who find themselves unsuitable for the White house headed by a President who has no experience in the military, national security or in elected office, the newspaper notes.
Deputy press Secretary of the White house Hogan Gridley told reporters that the duties of the national security adviser is now the Deputy Bolton Charles Kupperman. As a protege of Bolton, Kupperman unlikely to last very long; trump said he will appoint a new Advisor next week.
“Priorities and policies of the Bolton simply do not coincide with presidential, said Gridley. — Here there is no problem, they just don’t agree on many issues”.
The summit, which was not
The dismissal followed the events that began with the announcement, trump tweeted that he had invited delegations from Afghanistan, including the Taliban, in camp David for peace negotiations, but then canceled the meeting.
The tension reached its climax when Bolton was not allowed at the meeting on the war in Afghanistan, otherwise the problem could be in the competence of the national security adviser. But trump has become a dove of peace and wanted to reach a peace agreement that would withdraw most or all U.S. military forces from Afghanistan, the newspaper notes.
Allies of the President have felt that I can’t trust Bolton, lest he disrupt the process. Bolton could complicate earlier negotiations, insisting on tougher stand with North Korea. At some point, the special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad have not agreed to allow Bolton to take the draft agreement on Afghanistan from the courtroom, where they met, reports The Washington Post.
“I knew that there were some concerns about the whole meeting with the Taliban, but I didn’t know better,” he told reporters on Tuesday, Senator Lindsey Graham.
Graham, a onetime ally of the President, but skeptical about negotiations in Afghanistan, expressed the opinion that trump must be a consultant that he sees on the job.
Differences of this kind between trump and Bolton eventually threw both on different poles.
“The President some time expressed their dissatisfaction with them,” said Fernando Katz, who until last year was senior Director at the national security Council in the administration of the trump.
“We’ve seen a lot of inspection characteristics used by the President when he don’t like someone: in the case of Bolton it was isolated from the meetings were sent to Mongolia when he was going to North Korea, and sent to Warsaw, where he wanted to take key decision on Taliban “.
The aggressive posture of Bolton against Venezuela, North Korea and Afghanistan came into conflict with the relative reluctance of his boss to arrange a new confrontation, and his enthusiasm for the elimination of some old ones.
It was noted that Bolton was the decisive force in pushing the agreement between trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-UN to make Kim’s broad concessions on its weapons of mass destruction. North Korean officials later called Bolton “short-sighted”.
“In all three countries, North Korea, Iran and Venezuela, Bolton wanted war, and the President — no,” said Kutz.
A long standoff
Administration officials trump while talking to the press that the President anxiously assesses the steps of Bolton. Trump was not happy that Bolton brings US to the brink of crisis with Iran. Though trump acknowledged that he liked Bolton, he expressed understanding of the need to rein in his aspirations.
Before trump brought Bolton to the administration, he sought his informal advice and he liked television appearances Bolton. Soon a new national security adviser took the position on top of the official apparatus, forming a state of their appointees while developing policy.
To some extent the confrontation between Bolton and trump opened almost immediately, based on the free style of the President, which included open statements via Twitter.
In the summer, trump said, “we’ll see,” if Washington recognizes the borders of Ukraine after the Russian invasion in the Crimea and in the Eastern border of the country. Bolton then asked whether to recognize the U.S. administration requirements, which is based on the use of force. The national security adviser, not being a fan of Moscow, sought to distinguish between the reflections of the trump and the fact that Council can do or the Department of defense.
“This is not the position of the United States,” said Bolton.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- 28 Aug John Bolton flew to Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian officials and President Vladimir Zelensky. Secretary of the national security Council and defense of Ukraine Alexander danyluk said that the theme of the meeting with his American counterpart was “intensification of relations between Ukraine and the United States of America in the field of national security.”
- After the visit of Bolton to Kyiv, the President of the United States Donald trump instructed to reconsider military aid to Ukraine to ensure that the funds are used in the best way from the point of view of the interests of Washington. It was stated that during the revision of the money from the military budget will be frozen. The audit will be conducted by the head of the Department of defense mark Esper and assistant to the President for national security John Bolton.
- After this decision, a group of U.S. senators from both parties sent to the head of the office of management and budget the White house of Micah Malvani a letter urging them to keep providing military assistance to Ukraine and “to immediately” resume the flow of funds.
- 29 Aug Bolton visited Belarus. He was the most senior representative of the American authorities, from all who have visited the country over the last 20 years. Bolton met with the President of Belarus during the meeting said that Washington hopes to find common language with Belarus in matters of human rights and non-proliferation. Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus has always advocated the normalization of relations with the US and wants to start with a clean slate.