The third wheel: Potap and Nastya Kamensky surprised to
Popular celebrity couple Potap and Nastya Kamensky decided to take a break from work and continue their honeymoon, who did not dogulivat after the wedding. The couple, as planned, went to Italy. The first photos from my vacation on the picturesque background of the sea landscape Nastya shared on his page in Instagram.
“A long way to come today, but finally we’re here! With this second, my vacation has begun,” wrote Kamensky.
Also she showed her easy summer look — the dress robe in a bold print, fancy straw hat and a stylish bag.
“I’m very happy,” — wrote Nastya under a photo.
Beach the shared Potap. In the photo he tenderly embraces his wife, and in the background is a colleague of a couple Alexey Zavgorodniy — Positive of the group “Time and Glass” and MOZGI. It turned out that he and his wife Anne formed the company Potap and Nastya pleasure.
Under a new post in Instagram Potap has already managed to complain that his colleague spoiled the romantic with Nastya. “There will always be someone who will fuck up the vacation photos”, — jokingly signed Alexey Potapenko.
The stars stayed at the hotel Golfo di Marinella in Sardinia.
Then Potap and MOZGI group blew up the Skadovsk with its bright show on the “black sea Games”.
