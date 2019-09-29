The threat of impeachment trump over Ukraine ridiculed in the new edition of the popular American show (VIDEO)
Sketch Comedy TV show Saturday Night Live opened the 45th season with a parody of Donald trump, who faced impeachment proceedings in connection with his alleged attempts to pressure President Vladimir Zelensky.
Thus, the role of trump in the show back actor Alec Baldwin. In the sketch he actively seeks advice regarding the current situation at the famous political and media figures. First, he appeals to his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, played by Kate McKinnon, informs enovosty.com/news.
“I’m attracted to the impeachment. This is the greatest presidential harrasment of all time,” says Baldwin in the image of trump.
“No one is going to know about our illegal third-party relations with Ukraine. Or how we tried to hide these third party actions. Or how we tried to hide them in the concealment,” answers “Giuliani”.
“Where are you now?” asks “trump” what “Giuliani” replied, “I CNN”.
“Trump,” in the end, turns for advice to the actor playing the role of North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN, for “Kanye Westo” and allegedly trying to dump the responsibility on the actor depicting Vice-President Mike Pence.