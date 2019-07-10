The threat of suffocation in 18 States withdrawing hazardous to health rolls
The company Flowers Foods is Recalling several types of rolls because of potential choking hazards due to small pieces of hard plastic found in these products.
The company discovered small pieces of hard plastic inside production equipment, although the diseases and injuries caused by the consumption of the recalled products have not been reported, writes CNN.
Subject to review buns for hamburgers and hot dogs sold under the trademarks, 7-Eleven, Great Value, Food Depot, Market Bantry, Natural Grain, Nature’s Own, Publix and Wonder. They were delivered to stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
A complete list of the recalled products with the names, batch numbers and expiration dates are available here.
The company Flowers Foods urges consumers to immediately discard these products or return them to point of purchase for a full refund.