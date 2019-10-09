The threat of terrorist attacks in Germany: a Syrian in a stolen truck has rammed eight cars (photos…
The evening of October 7 in Limburg there was a road incident that caused the German media to talk about the threat of terrorist attacks in Germany. At a busy intersection waiting for the green signal of a traffic light stood more than ten cars. Suddenly them at high speed crashed into a white Mercedes truck, rammed a total of eight machines. Nine people were injured. Some of the injured are in serious condition.
Police arrested the man who was driving the truck. They found 32-year-old Syrian. He pulled out of the cab passers-by and motorists. Witnesses said he resisted and shouted: “Allah! Allah!”
The name of the detainee is not called. It is known that he came to Germany in 2015. In 2016, received an official permit for temporary stay. The period for this document expired on October 1. It is not clear whether he filed the application for renewal of the permit. But we know that the Syrian was monitored by the local police. It was formerly arrested for possession of drugs, bodily harm, harassing 16-year-old girl. However law enforcement bodies have no information about his links with extremists.
However, on the night of 8 October, the search in the apartment where he lived Syrian, held 60 police officers! The operation involved the staff of the SEK — special forces engaged in the fight against terrorism. According to the newspaper Bild, the police used a controlled blast to open the door to the apartment. The first room launched a dog, specially trained on search of explosives. During the search were seized mobile phones and USB drives. All this hardly would have the police dealing with the usual breaker of rules of traffic.
About the possibility of a terrorist attack in Limburg also says the fact that a Syrian truck was stolen. The driver of the white Mercedes , said the police were just sitting in the cockpit when the door opened an unexpected stranger. “He had crazy eyes. The first thing that caught my eye — a thick black beard. “What do you want?” — I asked. He grabbed my hand and began to pull out force from the cockpit without a word. I tried to resist but he was stronger. Cope with me, the bearded man sat behind the wheel and drove…” — said the driver.
Syrian actions are very similar to how terrorists behaved in Berlin and nice. They also drove trucks, and then staged assaults on people. We will remind, in the evening of 14 July 2016 heavy truck — white Renault Midlum 300 — crashed into a crowd of onlookers gathered on the promenade des Anglais in nice to admire the fireworks (France celebrated Bastille Day). Killing 86 people, 308 were injured. Among the victims were Ukrainians. One of them died, the other received leg injuries.
Police shot and killed a truck driver. He was a native of Tunisia Mohamed Lower Boolell. Responsibility for the attack took on itself the “Islamic state”.
On 19 December 2016 truck models Scania-R-450 Polish numbers crashed at full speed into the stalls of the Christmas market in Berlin. 12 people were killed, including a Ukrainian citizen, 56 were injured. The driver fled. German intelligence agencies have established his identity — 24-year-old citizen of Tunisia Anis Amri. On the territory of Germany came along with the refugees under the name of Ahmed Almasri. Constantly changing city, was a drug dealer. Was associated with the “Islamic state”. Amri, preparing for the attack, killed the driver of pole Lukasz urban and seized his truck.
Terrorist, declared internationally wanted. Five days after the tragedy in Berlin Amri was shot dead by Italian police in the town of Sesto San Giovanni. There he arrived from Milan by bus. Patrol just wanted to check his papers. Amri opened fire on them. Police were forced to shoot back.
Then there were other such attacks, when extremists used hijacked trucks, or vans — in Jerusalem, London, Stockholm, Barcelona, new York. In almost all cases, terrorists or drove cars or took them out.
While the German authorities are very cautious saying about the incident in Limburg. A warrant for the arrest of a Syrian. He is suspected of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and creating a dangerous situation on the road. This was announced 8 October, the representative of Frankfurt am main. He stressed that the motives of the arrested are still unclear, therefore, “the investigation is conducted in all directions”.
The Minister of internal Affairs of the state of Hesse Peter Fightt told reporters that no evidence links Syrian extremist groups to find haven’t succeeded yet.
. The attack occurred on 9 November, 2014, injured 13 people. The defendant pleaded not guilty.
