The threat of the era of coronavirus: how to protect credit card data when shopping online
Online purchases have become for many Americans a lifeline during a pandemic coronavirus, exposing them more than before, such crimes on the Internet as skimming credit cards. This writes Fox News.
“Although digital skimming has been around for many years, the current pandemic COVID-19 creates a unique situation where handled more online transactions than usual,” said Jerome Segura, Director of threat analysis Malwarebytes, adding that “many people first shop online”.
Digital skimming of credit cards happens when malicious software is embedded in the checkout page of the purchase order to steal credit card information. This differs from the older method in which criminals use skimmers physical cards hidden, for example, the credit card readers of ATMs.
One of the most notorious cases of digital skimming of credit cards has occurred in 2018, when the British Airways website was the stolen data from 380 000 cards. It was assigned Magecart, the term which covers many different cybercriminal groups.
March 20, 2020 Malwarebytes opened a campaign to skimming credit cards at the popular website Tupperware.
Official website of Tupperware was compromised “by hiding malicious code in image file, which activates a fraudulent form of payment during the checkout process,” reads the blog post Segura. A malicious file was later deleted.
“As a rule, there are practically no indications that the site to which you are going to enter their credit card details, not safe. It’s a bonus for criminals, which can expect higher returns from the stores that they are already broke,” said Segura.
“Recently, Tupperware has become aware of a possible security incident related to unauthorized code on our sites in the U.S. and Canada — said in a statement. As a result, we promptly began an investigation, took steps to remove the unauthorized code, and a leading forensics firm data security has been brought in to assist in the investigation. We also contacted the police.”
According to Segura, there are things you can do to minimize your risk when shopping online.
Try not to enter your payment information on too many different sites. Instead, try to stick to one or two main portals where the data is already stored in your account profile.
Use antivirus software that offers web protection.
Regularly check statements from your Bank and credit cards.
