The three most common stereotype about Americans: fact or fiction?
The author of the channel “visiting uncle SemA” on “Yandex.Zen” told about the most common stereotypes about Americans and how they correspond to reality. Hereinafter in the first person.
We with a smile on his face react to banal stereotypes about Russia. Now I’m talking about the painfully funny stereotypes from the series: Russian the morning begins not with coffee, but with vodka and bears walk the streets of our cities.
Of course, all this is very overblown and exaggerated.
However, in our society even to this day live a variety of stereotypes about America and Americans. Spent some time in the US, I have something to tell you. Below are a few of the stereotypes about America, which do not correspond to reality, and, perhaps, Vice versa.
Almost all Americans are overweight. True, but only partially.
Many of our fellow citizens wrongly believe that Americans eat only fries and burgers. Hence the extra weight.
This is partly true. But mostly it is inherent only to the southern States. Actually, these States are home to fast food.
Today in America quite rapidly developing the area of healthy lifestyles. In many stores you can purchase a variety of diet, and vegan food. Moreover, many Americans are active in sports and I try to go to the gym at least a couple times a week.
Right for the whole country can not say anything, but here in new York goes quite a lot of well-groomed and fit people.
Of course, always and everywhere there are exceptions to the rule.
All Americans rich and wealthy people. This is not so.
Approximately every second inhabitant of the United States have credit card debt. According to data I found, on average, each American owes about $6 500.
Moreover, in case of emergency, only a little less than 40% of Americans can afford to visit a doctor. Here in USA, price for medicine — just a space, or not say.
Unfortunately, especially in serious medical services can afford less than half of Americans.
About 40 million people live below the poverty line. Another 95 million — right on the line. And this despite the fact that according to the last census in the United States, the country’s population of 327 million people. Basically, about every third American is sitting with an empty purse.
Americans not interested other countries. But it’s true.
Americans are not interested in other countries, and in General, they are a side that does in the other. And frankly, we would learn that from them.
The average American simply does not wonder how and live with canadian or Mexican. The American has its own life, and they have their own. He earns money of their accommodation in the country. In fact, so Americans are not interested, than people living in another country. They value their time and prefer to use it wisely — on yourself.
Original published in the blog “visiting uncle SemA” on “Yandex.Zen”.
ForumDaily is not responsible for the content of blogs and may not share the author’s point of view. If you want to become an author column, send your material to kolonka@forumdaily.com.
