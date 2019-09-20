The tightness is gone: the famous gymnast decided on a “naked” photo shoot
The famous American gymnast kaitlyn Ohashi created a furor among fans, appearing fully Nude for the famous ESPN magazine Body Ie 2019. This writes the “Observer”.
“I feel like I’m taking things that were previously not sure. I had eating disorders, and shame of the body, and today I’m doing this survey for millions of people, “said Caitlin in your interview with the photo shoot.
The newspaper reminds that the 22-year-old Ohashi is a six-time member of the all-American team four times and was a member of Junior team USA in gymnastics. She is the champion of 2011 among juniors and the winner of the America’s Cup 2013.
Recall that for ESPN Body naked Ie 2019 already starred football player and team USA’s Kelly O’hara, American figure skater Ashley Wagner and the famous serfingista Lake Peterson.
As previously reported “FACTS” in January, 21-year-old American gymnast kaitlyn Ohashi made a splash with his performance in the championship of the University of California, held in Los Angeles. The athlete performed a very artistic free program, easily performing complex elements (including a dramatic landing on the string), literally blowing up the hall and deservedly received the judges ‘ highest scores.
