The time of the explosion in the CHP in the suburbs caught on video

Момент взрыва на ТЭЦ в Подмосковье попал на видео

On Mytishchinsky CHP, where on the morning of July 11, emerged a large-scale fire, the fire covered nearly a thousand square meters on the section of pipeline near the plant.

According to the source “first. Well, almost”, firefighters managed to extinguish a huge torch on the premises. It is already known that the result of incident 11 people were injured.

As previously reported “FACTS”, in the Voronezh region of Russia on the disposal of ammunition fire, which was caused by the detonation of shells. Ammunition, in turn, began to explode after the ignition of dry grass

