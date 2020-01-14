The tip of the Ministry of culture ordered space award
In their declarations, the head of the Ministry of culture of Ukraine Volodymyr Borodyansky and his deputies reflected the aggregate size of their December salaries in excess of two million ( 2 070 000).
This writes the information service NUJU.
The service provides the salaries of the top of the Ministry of culture.
Vladimir Borodyansky, Minister — 112 904 hryvnia
“A journalist who does not perform their duties professionally, are a menace to society”, — quotes NUJU Borodyansky.
It is noted that it is 6 January 2020 informed about significant changes in your financial situation, namely, on 27 December declared polychemotherapies Board size 112 904 UAH. It is emphasized that this is one of the smallest wage, which is declared by the leaders of the Ministry of culture.
Anatoly Maksimchuk. First Deputy Minister — 405 072 hryvnia
“The state requests that professional journalists adhere to standards and communicating to companies the necessary information”
In the same place of work the average monthly income Maksymchuk was $ 164 000.(Source of information — Declaration for the 2018 candidate for the position of first Deputy Minister, which was submitted September 24, 2019). Since 2004 he has worked on STB and United media business-“starlight Media”.
It is noted that the first Deputy Minister of culture, youth and sports had to twice fill the form on significant changes in the property status in December. After all he got both times the salary more than 50 times the subsistence minimum(the law obliges to publish a form of change, even if disposable income is more than 101 000 UAH). Therefore, Maksimchuk 20 Dec declared receive in the Ministry of salaries 16 Dec size 157 051 UAH. But on December 28 the official filled out a new request form 27 December the second part of the salary, which amounted to UAH 248 021. Thus, he received 405 072 UAH.
394 710 USD. Irina Podolyak, Deputy Minister
It is said that according to the Deputy Minister of culture, youth and sports Irini Podolyak, we need to stop funding the national creative unions from the state budget. Therefore, it should spread to the unions of writers, journalists, and other artists.
It is noted that in the same place of work, her monthly income was 46 800 UAH. (Source of information — Declaration for the year 2019 of the people’s Deputy before retiring, which is presented August 29, 2019).
Podolyak was a people’s Deputy of the previous convocation. In the early parliamentary elections that were initiating Vladimir Zelensky, onipotente have the support of their constituents. As a result, received in Lviv only in seventh place in the district, while in 2014, had the support of 41%.
It is emphasized that it also has twice filled out a form about significant changes to the financial situation in December. Therefore, Podolyak 22 Dec declared receive in the Ministry of salaries of size 154 232 UAH. But, 5 January 2020, it reported on the receipt on December 27 of the second part wages 240 478 UAH. Thus, in General, the official has received 394 710 USD.
154 233 hryvnias. Vladimir Shumilin, Deputy Minister of
In the same place of work the average monthly income of Mr Shumilin was 18 146 UAH. (Source of information — Declaration for the 2018 candidate for the position of Deputy Minister, which was presented on 19 September 2019). In 2018, his salary in the company “Sportproekt” and “ATM” in General for the year amounted to 217 760 UAH.
It is noted that the Deputy Minister has declared yet only gain a significant amount of wages at the Ministry in December one time, namely, December 16, in size 154 233 UAH.
In addition to this, Shumilin, December 19 declared twice getting in October, income from business activities, total amount of which amounted to 260 000 UAH.
Alex Severin, Deputy Minister — 366 068 hryvnia.
At the extraordinary elections to the Parliament Alexey Svirin was a candidate on the party list Vakarchuk’s “the Voice.” But his 21st place was impassable.
In the same place of work, his average monthly income was 113 519 UAH. (Source of information — Declaration for the 2018 candidate for the position of Deputy Minister,which was presented on 19 September 2019). In 2018 he received wages in the two company “McKinsey and company of Ukraine” and “Istvan”. Therefore, for the whole year, he received 1 362 229 UAH.
Severin also twice declared to gain a significant amount of wages in the Ministry. Namely, 16 Dec, size 151 051 UAH. and 27 December — 215 017 UAH. In General, the amount amounted to UAH 366 068.
Svitlana Fomenko, Deputy Minister — 139 303 hryvnia
2016 Svetlana Fomenko has held the position of first Deputy head of the Ministry of culture. At the end of 2019 the government Alexey Goncharuk appointed her Deputy Minister of culture, youth and sports on issues of European integration from 2 January 2020.
Consequently, Fomenko in 2019, he worked as the first Deputy Minister of culture of Ukraine. Her annual salary amounted to 771 000 hryvnia, it is 92 times more than the annual wages of her husband Dmitry — 8 299 UAH, which is also reflected in the annual Declaration of the official. Thus, the average monthly income Fomenko in 2019 amounted to UAH 64 242.
Rostislav Karandeyev, state Secretary of the Ministry of culture — 497 709 UAH
Karandeyev began to work in the government by the Deputy Minister of Ukraine for family, youth and sports, in 2008.
30 December 2016, he was appointed state Secretary of the Ministry of culture of Ukraine. Leaving the annual return for the year 2018, the average monthly salary of officials was 89 510 UAH.
But in December 2019 Karandeyev salary in the Ministry of culture has also received two tranches, namely, December 13, size 99 589 UAH 30 and Dec size 398 120 UAH. Therefore, for the whole year, the amount paid amounted to 497 709 UAH.
… Artem Bidenko, state Secretary of the Ministry of culture, youth and sports of Ukraine
Bidenko started working as a Deputy Minister of information policy Yuri Stec from February 2015.
Thus, according to its annual return for the year 2018, his average monthly wage amounted to 65 000 UAH.
It is noted that the database Returns no shape significant changes in the financial status of the state Secretary of the Ministry of culture, youth and sports in December. It is emphasized that it may indicate that the advance and the salary Bidenko does not exceed the size, which is essential to the Declaration, which is 101 000 UAH. Or that Declaration to be filled later.