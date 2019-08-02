The title of “Miss England 2019” won the “brilliant” Indian woman (photo)
Beauty contest “Miss England 2019” the victory was won by 23-year-old Bhasha Mukherjee, who at the age of nine years she moved with her family to the UK from India. 23-year-old Bhasha living in Derby, is fluent in six languages and has the IQ (IQ) at 146 points, so it can be considered “geniuses”.
A few hours after his coronation, the girl with two medical University degree and started working as a Junior doctor in a hospital in Boston. This is her first job.
Talent Bhara performed a traditional Indian dance.
Mukherjee is also the owner of the title of “Asian Miss England.”
Second place in the contest “Miss England” was won by jodie Duckworth, and the third Prathista trish Raut, who was born in Hong Kong in the family of the Nepalese.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter