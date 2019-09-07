The title of the book, which gave me MARUV, I will not say — there is frivolity — Catherine Kuchar
For the sake of participation in show of the TV channel “1+1” Catherine Kuhar for a few months ceases and foreign tour every weekend in a new way aired. Reviews Kuhar waiting for the audience, her caustic remarks, fear participants. For the past two ester Catherine decided on their favorites and called it a “weak link”. She admits that she was very upset after the first “loss” when the project left TAYANNA and Igor Kuzmenko.
“My apartment for a long time like a large wardrobe and a toy store”
I think the people can always draw conclusions about my attitude to the participants on the points that I put, said Catherine Kuchar. — I do have favorites this season, and, incidentally, quite a lot. “Tantsi z with a stars” is a show that will benefit only one pair. All, I hope, understood this when he agreed to participate. Therefore, tears and frustration, we can not avoid to be good for everyone is impossible. Of course, I would like to see TAYANNA on the floor, even though he knew that the competition in this year’s major and many strong participants, deserve to win.
— Was it that obvious?
— I’ve been in what is called a good eye. In international competitions where in front of me are thousands of participants dancing variations for three minutes, I understand everything is already on the thirtieth second. TAYANNA could still dance. I was very upset that she left the floor. But “lay down card.” Know TAYANNA was very upset. Let it be the biggest disappointment in her life.
TAYANNA and Igor Kuzmenko left the floor after the second live show
— TAYANNA can understand — after all there were participants who danced much worse than her!
— It’s true. For example, I believe that Michael Kukuk one of the weaker participants of the season. But “Dances” in connection with the departure TAYANNA proved once again that it is primarily a national project. Don’t even know whose voices are now more influential — or our viewers. I do not always agree with the opinions of fans of the show. Last season was really upset when the project left Anita Lutsenko.
On each live “Tanzu” you Shine in the stunning outfits. Who is the author of your images?
All I appear on the air, my images is the work of a team of stylists channel headed by Olga Slon. They fantasize, and I’m happy to settle for their experiments. This time I was asked to wear a wig with short hair. I understand that would be difficult — really don’t like it when something causes discomfort. But it was just interesting to see myself with four of a kind. By the way, I wore this hairstyle when I was pregnant with Timur. As for the pink dress, it’s stunning! After the broadcast gave it to me. It now hangs in my house among my favorite outfits. I admit, my apartment for a long time like a large wardrobe and a toy store. But I guess this “problem” all the media people who must often be in the light.
"All I appear on the air, my images is the work of a team of stylists channel headed by Olga Slone," says Catherine Kuhar
— Your images are expected as well as unexpected comments. As they are born?
— By the way, during the second broadcast Yura Gorbunov intercepted just one of my phrases that I wanted to say. It was after the pair of Victoria Bulitko dedicated to Edith Piaf: “Edith sings for all and for everyone”…
When the new season begins, I meet with all participants, study information, and their social network. But, admittedly, this season will be the most difficult for me, because with many I are familiar with, with some friends, and I judge it anyway. Before the show I didn’t know Daniel of Salem, Michael Kukulka, Ksenia Mishina. With MARUV have been aware of for many years to communicate with Nadia Matveeva. In General, their participation in the project, she did something quite incredible, therefore, to the extent possible, I try to support it.
“The comments I make stars to work more and get out of the comfort zone”
For many the opening of the season was the lead author of Barbir.
— For me too! I know how People wanted to participate in the project. She specifically lost weight, Jogging. I People seemed very conservative, proper. And then her first room — so sexy! It was delicious and beautiful. Without vulgarity. Your first ten points this season I would put Luda, a Barbir. I believe that my task in this project is their review to get the stars to work more and get out of the comfort zone.
— Sometimes something you give to the participants at the last broadcast gave the demi Lovato doll Giselle.
I knew in advance that Serge will stand in the way of the puppeteer. And then I remembered that a few years ago a girl who makes handmade dolls, has created a collection of the dancers — my images in different batches. Giselle was the first doll I got it on tour in Lviv. She was transferred to the stage in a huge bouquet of flowers. The earrings I was given a copy of dolls, which is specially ordered. In fact, I did not expect that he will dance the waltz. It was special, in the style of the earrings.
— What book MARUV gave you after your show?
Can I not pronounce you her name. For example, this book is a frivolity.
Dance MARUV first broadcast in latex, shorts and heels many considered too geeky.
— I will not say that I am too conservative. But nevertheless, on the ether present my child, you know, many children love this project, and I’m not sure I would like to see this number. In the end, I am responsible for the beauty and aesthetics on the show floor. Choreography MARUV lacked intelligence. I guess that can be a provocation, but it could be beautiful.
Waltz MARUV on the second live you rate highly enough.
— I praised her. She took a step forward. MARUV performed choreographic steps in heels, know how hard it is. I just stimulated her, because she did something unlike her. In its niche MARUV uniquely vibrant character. And I must admit that she has very good coordination, and this is one of the most important things in dance. Coordination is given to us from birth and to change is very difficult.
— Vlad Yama said that the current level of the participants is the highest in all three seasons.
— I can only confirm this.
— How the season of “Tanzu” change your life schedule?
I always joke that I went into a season of “bail”. From all that relates to foreign travel, this fall, I refused. We will have tour in Ukraine. But every Sunday, no matter what happens, I have to be on the screen. We shoot in a large exhibition hall. I always come there in the day and try on outfit, try to think of something. And come home after two in the morning.
— Your children dance? They want to follow in the footsteps of their parents?
— Timur, who is now ten years old, was a funny story. He grew up a hyperactive child. Remember when he was three years old, I decided to bring him to the ballet. It was the Nutcracker, we were sitting backstage. And so began the play. My child is fifteen minutes it was impossible to hear, he froze. I was glad, I think, thank God, I’ve found the panacea that will soothe my son. But exactly the turn of fifteen minutes, Timur turned to me and quite deliberately said, “Mom, Balet — net!” Then he stood up, took me by the hand and led them away.
Later we gave Timur on the football — he has good coordination. I was once present when he stretched. Seeing how my child has a stiff, wooden muscles, I thought: “Is this my son?!”
— A daughter?
— All the way around. As soon as Nastya has learned to sit, we left it in the sofa cushions with toys. When she had to reach some kind of doll, she used the side splits! Nastya plastic, she likes to dance. Daughter now goes to a theatre school teaching acting, singing, drawing, and gets pleasure from it. If she will continue all like it, I only for the fact that she was a ballerina!
