The toilet exploded after lightning landed in a sewage cesspool in the yard (photos…

| August 7, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Унитаз взорвался после того, как молния угодила в канализационный отстойник во дворе дома (фото...

The inhabitant of American state Forida Marylou ward, her husband and their three dogs sat quietly at home in a thunderstorm, when suddenly in their toilet there was a massive explosion. The pieces of the bowl flew into the air like a rocket. One of them struck the wall. “It was the loudest sound I’ve ever heard!”, — said the frightened pensioner.

As the newspaper writes New York Post, it turned out that the lightning got into the sewage sump in the yard. Accumulated there methane gas emitted from faeces, ignited, leading to a chain reaction in the pipes and the final explosion of the toilet. Fortunately, at this moment in “the office thought” there was no one of the family members.

“Never in the storm will not go to the toilet,” says Marylou, which now has a large-scale renovation. Fortunately, the mother has insurance, so the costs would be borne by the insurance company.

Унитаз взорвался после того, как молния угодила в канализационный отстойник во дворе дома (фото...

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.