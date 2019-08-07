The toilet exploded after lightning landed in a sewage cesspool in the yard (photos…
The inhabitant of American state Forida Marylou ward, her husband and their three dogs sat quietly at home in a thunderstorm, when suddenly in their toilet there was a massive explosion. The pieces of the bowl flew into the air like a rocket. One of them struck the wall. “It was the loudest sound I’ve ever heard!”, — said the frightened pensioner.
As the newspaper writes New York Post, it turned out that the lightning got into the sewage sump in the yard. Accumulated there methane gas emitted from faeces, ignited, leading to a chain reaction in the pipes and the final explosion of the toilet. Fortunately, at this moment in “the office thought” there was no one of the family members.
“Never in the storm will not go to the toilet,” says Marylou, which now has a large-scale renovation. Fortunately, the mother has insurance, so the costs would be borne by the insurance company.
