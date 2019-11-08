The toothbrush handle is made from paper: the Ukrainians won the contest of environmental startups
— I design gadgets, and this fact largely contributed to the fact that he has agreed with his wife Daria Vasilenko and friend Konstantin Shcherbina for the creation of a toothbrush, which would not pollute the environment, says the co-founder of a startup Effa Ilya Kirik from Kiev. — Let me explain. The average lifespan of most electronic gadgets — from two to three years. Then they become trash, often dangerous to the environment. But there are a lot of products, designed to use only once: disposable toothbrushes, a razor… It’s a colossal stream of plastic waste! I got the idea to create an environmentally safe brush. The most affordable and effective solution for it — stick of heavy paper. Just when it appeared that plan, I met a wonderful girl Daria Vasilenko. Told her about the draft environmental brushes, and we started doing them together. And after some time Daria became my wife.
— How did you created the prototype for the environmental toothbrush?
— Initially decided to make it their own. Created a vacuum mold for paper, received the first samples. They disappointed us. It has become clear that we need to use the factory press, and we began searching for a enterprise in China that would take to complete our small order. It was difficult, because everyone wants to get orders on a more or less large batches of products, and we needed a few dozen pieces. We found a plant that we have them produced. But this time the quality was not quite as we expected. I had to finish a handle by yourself. Then he hired people who connected the handle with bristles. Products were ready and we could show them to potential consumers and investors.
— Began to participate in exhibitions and competitions?
— Yes, and at the first contest of environmental startups (he passed in Germany) took first place. Then participated in many other events, and each time was among the winners. One company involved in the promotion of startups gave four-month training course doing business. In return, we gave shares of his future company for the production of environmental brushes.
Paper handle of your brush does not bend under the influence of water?
— No, I can confidently say that because we use the latest modification of our brush.
— What made the bristles?
— Made of nylon. When disposing of our product bristles must be separated from the handle and recycle separately. Now we are negotiating with one of the Swedish companies about the beginning of mass production, environmental brushes. Rely primarily on the markets of the USA, Western Europe and developed Asian countries.
