The top 10 largest retailers have increased taxes by one third
Ten largest retail chains in January-June 2019 have increased taxes on 1.2 billion, or 29% compared to the same period of 2018 to 5.4 billion UAH.
This was announced by the Office of major taxpayers on its website on 13 August.
The largest share of tax revenues provided the ATB network – 57,4% of the total revenues of the Top 10, while its share compared with last year’s figure did not change significantly (57% in the first half of 2018).
Has reduced its share of tax payments in total revenues of the Top 10 supermarket chain Metro C&C (LLC “Metro cash & carry Ukraine”, Kiev) – by 8.3% compared to 10.8 per cent, supermarkets “ECO Market” (“ECO”) to 1.3% from 1.5%, “Great Kyshenya” (JSC“Fudkom”, Retail Group, Kiev) – to 1.2% from 1.8%, supermarkets Billa (FDI “BILLA-Ukraine”, Rewe Group, Germany) and 0.9% from 1.7%.
The increase in the share of tax revenues recorded “Auchan” (Auchan holding, France) – of 7.3% from 5.6%, Novus (BT Invest) to 5.2% from 5%, fora (Fozzy Group) to 3.6 % from 3%.
Supermarkets “varus” (OOO “omega”) has not changed its rate in comparison with the first half of 2018 and 2.2% from all revenues.
“Half of the companies that has shown growth, increasing the amount of taxes paid, some even substantially. However, three participants demonstrated negative growth”, – stated in the message.
Office the largest taxpayers are reminded that serves 23 of the food network, which over the year has increased tax revenues by more than 20%.
“If over half of 2018 retailers Office sent to the state Budget amount to UAH 8.5 bln, in the same period of this year to 10.3 billion UAH”, – concluded the Office.