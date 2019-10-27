The top 17 U.S. cities where you can take a home mortgage for $1,000 per month
Zillow estimates the rent in the United States on average delivers $1700 per month, so sometimes buying a home can be cheaper than rent.
In some cities, the monthly mortgage payment could be half of the average price of rent or less. This means that buying a house is quite real.
Edition GOBankingRates examined data from previous studies about the best suburbs in each state and found 17 great suburbs where the mortgage will cost you at least $1000 per month.
17. Plum, PA
- Suburb Of Pittsburgh
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 997
The palm is ideal for outdoor activities such as boating, fishing, Hiking and skiing. There is also Oakmont Country Club, famous Golf course, which was held nine times US Open tournament. In addition, local residents face the lowest level of crime in the sphere of real estate.
16. La Verne, Tn
- A Suburb Of Nashville
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 951
La Verne is a suburb of Nashville, it is the capital of country music. Its convenient location near the lake of Percy priest allows residents to enjoy many outdoor activities, including boating, fishing and much more. The average home price in La Verne is $ 209 900, which is much lower than the average price across the country: $ 289 000, according to Zillow.
15. The Altamont Springs, FL
- A Suburb Of Orlando
- Monthly mortgage payment: 940 $
Thanks to the new recreation Center Westmonte program for seniors in Altamont springs, Florida, is particularly effective. In addition, residents of all ages can plan a day trip to Walt Disney World in nearby Orlando. If you are intrigued by life in Altamont springs, the suburb offers houses at an average price of just below $ 200 000.
14. Lexington, South Carolina
- The Suburbs Of Columbia
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 932
People in Lexington, South Carolina, you pay property tax County 0,541%. This is the third lowest rate among the best of the suburbs with a mortgage less than $1000 per month, making home ownership even more attractive. Lexington is also located a short walk from the zoo and garden Riverbanks.
13. Mayfield Heights, Oh
- Prigord Cleveland
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 917
School district Mayfield city, Mayfield heights, Ohio, awarded a star rating “A-plus”. In addition to high-quality schools Mayfield-heights is considered to be relatively safe.
12. Fairfield, Ohio
- A Suburb Of Cincinnati
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 876
In addition to an affordable mortgage residents of Fairfield, Ohio, you can save on food, health, transport and utilities. School district Fairfield also received a phenomenal rating of “A-plus”. This means that the suburbs of Cincinnati is especially suitable for families with young children.
11. Maryland Heights, Mo
- A Suburb Of St. Louis
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 840
If you invest heavily in the education of their children, perhaps you should think about buying a home in Maryland heights, Missouri. School district Parkway school district Pattonville R-III has received excellent ratings. In addition, the average home price in Maryland heights is just $165 000, which is significantly below the average for the country.
10. The Cabot, Arkansas
- A Suburb Of Little Rock
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 805
Residents of Cabot, Arkansas, spending an average of $ 17 541,04 a year on items not related to housing, such as food, health, transport and utilities. In addition, the Cabot school district received a decent rating, so parents can rest easy knowing that their children get a good education in the suburbs of little Rock.
9. Colorado Springs, Co Oklahoma
- A Suburb Of Tulsa
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 799
Colorado springs, co, Oklahoma, is relatively safe: he ranks fifth in the level of crime among all the places in the list GOBankingRates.
8. Socorro, TX
- A Suburb Of El Paso
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 792
Socorro, Texas, proves that you can find affordable housing in safe areas. The suburb boasts the second cheapest average list price of homes in the study GOBankingRates — only $ 137 925 — as well as relatively low levels of violent and property crimes.
7. Lebanon, Indiana
- A Suburb Of Indianapolis
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 791
Lebanon, Indiana, is among the best of the suburbs with affordable mortgage loans. In addition, in the suburbs of Indianapolis was 0,88 violent crimes and 6.58 crimes against property per 1000 inhabitants. As a result, Lebanon is a good choice for Americans who are looking for a safe, affordable neighborhood.
6. El Reno, Oklahoma
- A Suburb Of Oklahoma City
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 672
The average home price in the Oklahoma city suburbs is only $ 139 900. For context, that’s nearly $ 150 000 below the average for the country — that means you can buy two houses in El Reno for the price of an average home in the United States.
5. Of Millbrook, Alabama
- The Suburb Of Montgomery
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 665
Residents of a suburb of Montgomery faced with long warm summers and relatively mild, short winter.
4. New Haven, Indiana
- The Suburbs Of Fort Wayne
- Monthly mortgage payment: $662
A suburb of Fort Wayne offers the third lowest average house price in this study — only $ 139 900, which is less than half the selling price of homes in the United States.
3. Pearl, Mississippi
- A Suburb Of Jackson
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 658
Potential residents of pearl, Mississippi, you can buy a house at an average price of $146 USD 650.
2. Baker, La
- A Suburb Of Baton Rouge
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 647
Homeowners in Baker, Louisiana, you pay the County property tax 0,536% is the second lowest tax rate in the list of GOBankingRates. The suburb also offers many amenities for its residents, from Golf courses and the surrounding parks heritage Museum Baker & annual Baker Buffalo.
1.Ellesmere, Delaware
- The Suburbs Of Wilmington
- Monthly mortgage payment: $570
Ellesmere, Delaware, boasts an average home price of $ 124 950, which is the lowest price in the list of GOBankingRates. In addition, homeowners paid the fifth lowest rate of property tax in the district — 0,666%.