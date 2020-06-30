The top management of “Barcelona” held a private meeting with the head coach
Kike Satin
The President of “Barcelona” Josep Bartomeu held an urgent meeting with the head coach Quique Selenom at his home, soobshaet.
The meeting was also attended by other senior management representatives of the club, Eric Abidal, Oscar Grau and Javier Bordas.
The management of “blaugranas” wants to avoid getting fired 61-year-old mentor.
At this meeting Seleno expressed support, the newspaper notes.
While Bartomeu would not want the dismissal of a coach because it might undermine his rating before the elections that will take place next year.
We will add that Setian got into an argument with players from Barcelona after a bad away team in Vigo, where in the match 32 th round of La Liga Barcelona were content with a draw in the match with “Celta” (2:2). As a result, the “real” departed from Barcelona in the standings on 2очка.
After the information appeared about a possible resignation of Selena.