The Toronto residents again complain of the Honda Indy (PHOTO)

Today, in the topics about which people are grumbling on Twitter, there were complaints that the Honda Indy is back in Toronto, bringing along the overlap of the number of roads, the crowds of tourists and watch the clock piercing the roar of the engines of racing cars.

Local racing enthusiasts are pleased to welcome an annual event of the IndyCar series and noisy to spend the weekend at Exhibition Place, despite the heat.

On the other hand, drivers of Toronto — those who are deprived of the privilege to worn on the streets, where they are temporarily located racing track, is less than enthusiastic.

Honda Indy kicks off today, but the closure of roads in connection with the organization of the event began Wednesday at noon.

Lake Shore Blvd. West is currently closed from Strachan Ave. to British Columbia Dr., and this situation will continue until the completion of the race, that is, until late Sunday evening.

It not only blocked the road, but certainly one of the most problematic, given how often the users of public transport and the drivers enjoy Lakeshore.

Such a reaction to closure of major roads is not exclusive to Toronto: the kind we see whenever due to large-scale events overlaps the roads and is complicated by public transport, causing inconvenience to thousands of residents who need to move around the city.

“STOP off Lake Shore Blvd at rush hour due to the Honda Indy and get people to stand for hours in traffic and greatly delay bus and tram service!” says recently a petition calling to cancel the Honda Indy.

“Stop using the block off Lake Shore Blvd at the weekend when the subway line 1 is closed from St Clair to Lawrence July 13-14 2019, and line 2 closed from St George to Broadview 14 July 2019 to 12 PM!”

Copies of the petition, which at the moment subscribed to only 3 people in the last few days appeared in areas where noise machines Exhibition Place.

“STOP that noise and disturb the locals! – written there. And Montreal and Vancouver has cancelled racing at the streets. Time to do the same in Toronto! Transfer the holding of the Honda Indy racetrack!”

Indeed, many who noise lives in the area, traditionally complain about the excess background noise, especially in the morning during the weekend.

However, we must not forget that the event named by the Ministry of tourism “festival of Motorsport world-class,” is very significant.

Hondy Indy is the second longest street race of the IndyCar series in the world, and to enjoy it to the city each year attracts thousands of enthusiastic tourists, ready to spend their money.

Is it worth the money tourists irritation of local residents Toronto for several days every summer — is debatable, but that can be said about almost any event ever organized in this beautiful city.