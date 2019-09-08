The Toronto residents fed up with drivers ignoring the trams (PHOTO)

Loading...

The road Toronto is definitely not the safest.

Collision ending in the death of pedestrians, have become commonplace in the city, and the drivers do not observe traffic rules in respect of trams, are also long-standing security problem.

Residents have long been angry at drivers who don’t stop waiting for the release of passengers of the tram at the stops, but the problem persists.

Earlier this week, one user tweeted that he was an eyewitness to the case when the driver of the tram began to deal with not law-abiding car owners and then caused a debate proves how this is a big problem.

Some said that they daily see a picture of non-compliance by drivers of the safety rules.

Others voiced criticism of the TTC, Toronto police and the municipal government for failure to enforce the rules.

Some began to share on Twitter their experiences in connection with this problem, paying attention, as it can be dangerous.

Many argued that the TTC should allocate funds to services that will deal with control of execution of this item SDA, not rabid controllers.

You are offered various solutions to this problem: cameras, flashing lights, plastic restraints, the fines – but all agree that something must be done.