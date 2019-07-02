The toy manufacturer Lego has acquired the wax museums of Madame Tussauds
Blackstone Corporation, the parent company of world-famous toy manufacturer Lego, has acquired Merlin Entertainments – owner of the world famous wax museums, Madame Tussauds, reports .
The amount of the purchase amounted to 6.6 billion euros. This acquisition became one of the biggest deals between private firms in Europe in recent years.
The Danish company Blackstone, a manufacturer of plastic toys from Lego, is currently looking for new approaches to the market, which is dominated by digital entertainment products. In 2017, Lego sales fell for the first time in a decade. In recent years, the Corporation is actively expanding in China, where plans for 2019 to increase the number of stores more than doubled to 140.
Merlin Entertainments is currently the second largest operator of attractions after Disney. The Corporation owns 120 sites located in 25 countries. In 2018, their attendance was 67 million people. Merlin Entertainments is also investing in China, where there are already three Madame Tussauds. In January 2019, the company announced that it is at an advanced stage of negotiations about opening in the country several parks Lego Land.
Earlier it became known that the oldest Museum Madame Tussauds in London is the result of a vote among the visitors was removed from the exposition of a wax figure of Prime Minister Theresa may.