The Toyota Prius received an unusual artisanal tuning
The Toyota Prius, the first production car in the world, is often criticized for its not a very good design. One of the owners of this hybrid in Spain is also not very happy with his design, so he raided the parts store where you bought additional accessories.
Tuned Spaniard Prius looks not say better, but certainly unusual. However, as the ancients said, tastes differ.
Hybrid got chrome door handles, silver finish, which accentuates the doors and wheel arches, chrome fuel cap, two spoilers.
This enthusiast-motorist was not enough. So he added to his hybrid car fake four-pipe exhaust system, mudguards, metallic finish on the rear bumper and the words “Plug-in Tribrid”.
See also: Named the 10 most reliable family cars on the secondary market
Completes the tuning tinted Windows and new rims. Perhaps something has changed in the cabin, but this we can only guess.
We will remind that the serial production of Toyota Prius began in 1997. Motorists now offering its fourth generation, which is already several times renewed.