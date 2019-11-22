The Toyota RAV4 got the 306-strong version of the Prime
Toyota released the new hybrid modification of the crossover RAV4 fifth generation. The structure of the power plant includes a 2.5-liter “aspirated” and two electric motors. The total output reaches 306 horsepower.
The hybrid version was a Toyota RAV4 before, but now the model for the first time got a full plug-in hybrid modification of the Prime with the ability to recharge from a household outlet. The novelty introduced at the motor show in Los Angeles.
Hybrid setting built on the base 2.5-liter standard atmospheric unit with a capacity of 177 liters. with.. To help him set two more powerful electric motors – one to drive the front wheels, the second – on the rear axle. In the end, the total output has increased from 222 to 306 horsepower.
From a standstill to 60 mph (96 km/h) Prime the RAV4 can accelerate in 5.8 seconds. Earlier hybrid crossover required for this exercise and for 2 seconds or more. Capacity lithium-ion battery is not reported, but it is known that Prime the RAV4 can travel up to 63 miles on pure electricity. Average fuel consumption is claimed at 2.6 liters per 100 kilometers.
Externally, to identify powerful Prime crossover will be different front bumper and a new grille. Buyers will offer more than a “rich” configuration, heated steering, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, 8-inch multimedia screen, sport suspension settings and 18-inch wheels. As options you can order a projection screen, a JBL sound system 9-inch touchscreen media system. Sales of the Toyota RAV4 Prime will start in the summer of 2020.