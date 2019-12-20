The trade turnover between Ukraine and Azerbaijan is approaching to $ 1 billion
About it it became known according to results of the bilateral business forum held in Baku
Chamber of Commerce of Ukraine has prepared a business component for participation in a bilateral economic forum Ukraine-Azerbaijan with participation of the presidents of both countries. In the composition of the business delegation of the Ukrainian chamber of Commerce had a record number of Ukrainian businessmen — 90 people representing a variety of industries.
As reported Delo.ua the press service of the CCI of Ukraine, the purpose of this event is to help members of the business troops to establish direct business contacts, establish mutually beneficial cooperative relations, to obtain current information about the situation on the Azerbaijan market.
“We see positive dynamics of growth of our trade over the last 3 years. However, our countries have huge potential for growth of mutually beneficial trade that we use are not yet in full measure. I am sure that in a considerable list of Ukrainian export products, which we offer to the world market, there are many that will find its consumers in Azerbaijan and Vice versa. The forum confirms it,” — said the President of CCI of Ukraine Gennadiy Chizhikov.
The forum was attended by over 400 participants. Participation in the event of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev granted him a special significance and testifies to the increased attention being given to the leaders of our countries in the development of bilateral economic and trade relations.
The forum identified priority areas of bilateral cooperation, namely in the field of transportation, construction, tourism, and investments. It was noted that the high-level visit from Azerbaijan is scheduled for 21-22 January next year, meanwhile it is also planned to hold the next intergovernmental Commission in Kiev.
Bilateral negotiations have shown good results for the production of meat and dairy industries, chemical direction, and the like.
During the visit representatives of the Ukrainian companies visited OOO “Sumgait Chemical Park” STP and industrial center, which includes 12 factories in different fields. After a productive meeting with the leadership of both parks company OOO “Ruslan and Lyudmila” previously signed a cooperation agreement with LLC “Sumgait Chemical Park” on the delivery modifier rust to Azerbaijani colleagues.
Good examples of the successful development of our business relations are the projects “Trade House of Ukraine in Azerbaijan Republic” and the creation of a network implementation of the “Ukrainian products”, which today has 12 stores.
We will remind, the chamber of Commerce of Ukraine is a platform for forging business linkages and communications between national and foreign business and government. The mission of the chamber of Commerce of Ukraine — the creation and support of favorable environment for doing business in Ukraine and strengthening of international business cooperation “Ukraine-World”. Goal — developed and strong domestic business.