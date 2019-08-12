The trade turnover between Ukraine and Russia fell by almost three times
The trade turnover between Ukraine and Russia in January-June 2019 fell by almost three times in comparison with the similar period of 2014 from 18.5 billion dollars to 6.9 billion dollars.
About it reports “Kommersant”, citing statistics of the Federal customs service in the first half of the year.
According to the publication, over the last five years in the top ten largest trading partners, Russia has undergone only one change: of the TOP 10 came out of Ukraine, and its place was taken by Kazakhstan (8.9 billion dollars turnover).
Photo: kommersant.ru
The largest trading partner of Russia remained China’s turnover has increased from 43 billion to 50.3 billion.
The United States for five years, moved up from ninth to fifth place, although the volume of trade declined from 14.9 billion to $ 13.2 billion.
In General, the first half of 2019, the foreign trade turnover of Russia amounted to 318 billion dollars, while in the first six months of 2014 – 396,3 billion. The volume decreased by almost 20%.
News “Today” reported that in July, Ukraine has prolonged until the end of 2020 ban on the importation of a considerable list of Russian goods. It was first introduced in late 2015 in response to restrictive measures from the Russian side.
