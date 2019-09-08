The tragedy at the tournament and a favorite granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II fell from his horse (photo)
The daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II Zara Tindall took part in a five-star equestrian tournament in Burley, however, was not kept in the saddle and fell during show jumping. Cosmopolitan writes about this with reference to Mirror.
Although Zara is an accomplished horsewoman and has an Olympic medal (London 2012), it was her first tournament in two years, as the woman did break the sport due to the birth of her second daughter.
Her return to the races turned dramatically — contestant withdrew from the competition. Fortunately, the fall without serious injury. Granddaughter of the Queen alone got up and left the field.
However, Zara was forced to withdraw from further combat. The athlete and her 10-year-old horse was removed from the competition. Riders participating in the Burghley Horse compete for the main prize in the amount of 95 thousand pounds.
At this point from the podium behind her thrills mother Princess Anne, her husband Mike Tindall and daughter MIA five-year and one-year-old Lena.
The last time Zara has participated in an equestrian event two years ago.
Zara is the second child of Princess Anne and her first husband, captain Mark Phillips. It is the 18th contestant in the line of succession to the British throne. In the summer of 2011 she married players England Rugby Mike Tindall, they were introduced by Prince Harry.
Zara and Mike are not the typical representatives of the Royal family, they enjoy universal respect and sympathy. A source close to Elizabeth II, saying that the athlete is her favorite granddaughter. Mike was a great addition to the family. Always restrained, even the Queen can’t help smiling from his joke.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the children of Zerah would not be any titles. In the same way as their mother. As the daughter of Her Royal Highness Princess Anne from his first marriage to captain mark Phillips, Zara could claim the title of Countess (princes and princesses can only be the offspring of the sons of the monarch), but her parents declined the honor, thinking that the child will be more comfortable to grow without such privileges. Commoner Phillips at the time also refused the title of count, which he offered to Elizabeth as a wedding gift.
