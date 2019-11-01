The transaction is $2.1 billion: Google bought a second supplier of ‘smart’ watches in the world after Apple
Fitbit is the second supplier of “smart” hours in the world after Apple. Soon he will belong to Google.
Alphabet holding company, which owns Google agreed to buy the company Fitbit, which has been manufacturing fitness trackers and smart watches. The amount of the transaction is $2.1 billion, said in a joint announcement.
The deal will help Google to gain a foothold in the Wearables market and to promote greater operating system Wear OS, explained a senior Google Vice President Rick Osterloh.
“Fitbit is a true pioneer in the industry created attractive products, experience and community of users,” he said.
The companies expect to close the deal in 2020. Google will pay $7,35 per share Fitbit. At the close of the new York stock exchange October 31, 2019 the company’s shares was worth $6,18 per share, while the market cap was nearly $1.6 billion.
At the opening of trading on 1 November, the cost of the Fitbit shares rose more than 16% and as of 16:40 Moscow time (9:40 new York time) was $7,20 per share. Rumors about the Fitbit plans to sell the business appeared in the middle of September 2019, October 28, Reuters sources said that the buyer could be Google.
Fitbit faced with falling sales amid the growing popularity of “smart” watches from Apple. And although the company managed to increase revenue and reduce loss in the second quarter of 2019, Fitbit has reduced its forecast annual revenue from $1.56 billion to $1.46 billion.
According to Strategy Analytics, in 2018, the Fitbit was the second to supply a manufacturer of “smart” watches with a share of 12.2%. The leader was Apple, which accounted for 50% of the world’s supply of “smart” hours.