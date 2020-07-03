The transfer market came to life: Bayern Munich have announced the signing of leading midfielder “Manchester city”
Leroy Sané surrounded by the highest leadership of “Bavaria”
The press service of the Munich “Bavaria” announced the transfer of midfielder “Manchester city” Leroy Sané.
Contract 24-the summer native of Essen is designed for 5 years. The transfer amount was not disclosed.
Earlier media reported that the club from Etihad demanded for the player of the German national team 60 million euros.
Sana stood for “Syria” in 2016. In season 2019/20, he has played for the bulls in just one match, missing most of the campaign due to injury.
Bayern is a big club with a lot of purpose. I look forward to the new challenge, can’t wait to start training with the team. My goal is to win as many trophies including the Champions League,” said San.
On the eve of inter Milan made the first big transfer of the summer campaign.