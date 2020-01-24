The transfer of the defender of Ukraine in London “Arsenal” has a new plot
In a possible transfer of the defender of Shakhtar and the national team of Ukraine Mykola Matvienko in London “Arsenal” has a new plot, soobshaet Sports.
In response to the offer of “miners”, which saw Nicholas 30 million euros, the Londoners responded with their scheme, which they are willing to take Matvienko in a six-month lease, paying Arsenal for 4.5 million pounds and include in the agreement a clause about the mandatory summer redemption player for 22 million pounds.
If the parties fail to agree, then, in total, for Matvienko “miner” will receive 26.5 million pounds (30 million euros), which will make the defender second most expensive in the history of Ukrainian football.
We will remind, transfer record among Ukrainians since 2006 belongs to the current coach of the national team of Ukraine Andrii Shevchenko, for whom Chelsea paid Milan for 43.3 million euros.