The transfer of the Euro will help besedino to participate in the European championship
March 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Artem Besedin
Ukrainian striker of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Artem Besedin will not miss the next European championship, as the term of its disqualification will expire before the new planned time of the tournament.
UEFA has determined the new date of Euro from 11 June until 11 July 2021.
We will remind, Artem Besedin has not passed the doping test after the match of the group stage of the Europa League Malmo – Dinamo (4:3) in November 2019.
For doping the striker was suspended from training and competition for one year. The period of Ineligibility begins on 19 December 2019.