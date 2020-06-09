The transfer value of the teams top 6 of the English Premier League has exceeded $ 5 billion.
Kevin de bruyne, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford
The portal Give me Sport has made a rating of clubs of the English Premier League on the basis of the total value of their compositions.
Even taking into account the realities of the financial crisis in the era of pandemic COVID-19 capitalization of the compositions of the giants of English football is impressive.
The top 6 teams the Premier League is worth 4,161 billion pounds or 5,285 USD.
Heads the nomination, as expected, defending champion Manchester city, which is estimated at more than $ 1 billion.
To the bulls pulled the champion – “Liverpool”. The total value of “red” also exceeded 1 billion.
The cost of team of the Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko extras identified in 342 million. sending a “West ham” on the 9th place ranking.
Top 10 ranking.
- Manchester city – £ 927 million Average age composition of 26.4 years. Average player value – £ 33 million
- Liverpool – £ 881 million (27.2 inches and £ 30 million).
- Tottenham Hotspur – £ 642 million (25.7 and £ 22 million).
- Chelsea – £ 614 million (26.3 per and £ 21 million).
- “Manchester United” – £ 583 million (25.8 per and £ 20 million).
- Arsenal – £ 514 million (25.5 per and £ 19 million).
- Everton – £ 375 million (27.5 and £ 12 million).
- “Leicester city” – £ 367 million (27.1 per and £ 13 million).
- “West ham United” – £ 268,6 million (28.2 and £ 9.6 million).
- “Wolverhampton” – £ of 268.2 (25.7 and £ 9.9 million).
Recall that the submarine plans will resume on 17 June passed matches 28-go round “Aston Villa” – “Sheffield United” and “Manchester city” – “Arsenal”.