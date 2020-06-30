The transit of gas through Ukraine has risen sharply since the summer
Photo: Reuters
Overall, in 2020 the transit of gas through Ukraine fell by almost half
The transit of Russian gas surged due to the shutdown for repairs of the pipeline Turkish stream.
In the first month of summer, the transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian GTS has grown sharply,reports press-service of the Operator GTS.
So, because of the shutdown for repairs of the Turkish stream in June, the transit of gas via the southern route of the CTA amounted to 26.5 million cubic meters, which is 50% higher than in may and four times more than in April.
Five days of repairs to the Russian pipeline average throughput in the TRANS-Balkan area (GIS Orlovka) increased from 0.2 to 4 million cubic meters per day.
“It proves once again that the Ukrainian gas transportation system is essential to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to the countries of southern Europe. Because extensive gas pipeline system the Ukrainian GTS makes it flexible, unlike the Turkish stream, or any other bypass pipeline”, — noted in the message.
The company was reminded that after the launch of Turkish photocapacitance stopped full use of capacities of Ukraine’s GTS for the transit of gas to Turkey and the Balkans.
Note,Gazprom in January-may, exported to ЕС20 billion cubic meters through Ukrainian gas transportation system, which is twice lower than last year.
