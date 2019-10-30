The transition to winter time: what States want to abolish the transfer clock
The end of summer time is quickly approaching, and with it comes the “extra” hour to sleep. November 3 in the US convert the clock back by 1 hour, but some States want to consolidate the status of daylight saving time as a permanent and more translate watch. About it writes Yahoo!News.
If you do not live in Arizona or Hawaii, November 3 at 2 a.m. will need to put the clock back by 1 hour.
36 U.S. President Lyndon Johnson signed the Law about the a single time in 1966, which established daylight saving time from second Sunday March to first Sunday of October. In 2005, 43 U.S. President George W. Bush extended daylight saving time by four weeks, pushing it to the first Sunday in November. The change was made official in 2007.
The law also allows States to remain in standard time throughout the year and does not require from States adhering to time. However, it is required that the States get approval from Congress before completely switch to summer time.
In fact, among those who are against the change of hours during the year, the President of the United States Donald trump, who in March wrote on Twitter that don’t mind summer time became permanent. Advocates of the abolition of the clock say that the time change twice a year can cause an increased risk of stroke and heart attack, and more radically to affect older people aged 65 years and older.
Among those who prefer to translate the time — national Association of teachers and parents, which States that children will have to go to school in the dark with year-round DST, and the U.S. Department of transportation, said that DST saves energy and reduces crime.
Seven States — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington — have adopted legislation providing permanent daylight saving time. However, these States still need approval from the Federal government for making these changes.
Several other States, including Alaska, California, Iowa, Massachusetts, Texas, Utah and Vermont, too, want to make a full transition to summer time at the legislative level.
Some of these States in New England instead of introducing permanent daylight saving time provides a workaround using round Atlantic standard time (AST) — time zone is one hour ahead of Eastern standard time. However, these States will actually continually use the summer time without the need to put it to a vote in Congress.
Other States, such as Texas, consider the possibility of moving to permanent standard time, not summer time.
To complicate things further, some States that are considering the transition to permanent daylight saving time, including Delaware and Oregon, require that other States in their time zone, moving along with them, this means that their proposals may be postponed indefinitely.